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Kalyani Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 24.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 21.80 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Investment Company declined 24.81% to Rs 19.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.60% to Rs 36.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 78.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.8021.44 2 78.0578.22 0 OPM %87.1188.81 -62.6188.34 - PBDT23.5034.78 -32 48.8797.58 -50 PBT23.5034.77 -32 48.8797.50 -50 NP19.3125.68 -25 36.7771.54 -49

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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