Kalyani Steels said that its chief financial officer (CFO) Bal Mukand Maheshwari has resigned from his position due to personal reasons, effective 16 April 2026.

The company said he will be relieved from services after close of business hours on 8 May 2026.

Kalyani Steels is a part of the Kalyani Group and is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products.

The company reported a 9.8% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.96 crore on a 4.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 462.38 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.