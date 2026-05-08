Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 11.01% to Rs 484.39 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 10.62% to Rs 71.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.01% to Rs 484.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 544.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales484.39544.33 -11 OPM %20.4421.00 -PBDT112.37123.85 -9 PBT98.72108.09 -9 NP71.6880.20 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

V R Films & Studios reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 23.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 78.13% in the March 2026 quarter

India spearheading renewed agenda for MSME cooperation under BRICS partnership

Urban Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 161.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 08 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story