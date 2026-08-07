Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit rises 10.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 464.58 croreNet profit of Kalyani Steels rose 10.65% to Rs 68.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 464.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 442.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales464.58442.77 5 OPM %19.6719.27 -PBDT105.3697.92 8 PBT91.8483.07 11 NP68.2561.68 11
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