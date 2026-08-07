Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchSBI Q1 ResultsBajaj Finance Share PriceQ1 ResultsInd vs SL XI Live StreamingDelhi Rain AlertLupin Q1 ResultNIFTY IT INDEX
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit rises 10.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit rises 10.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 4.93% to Rs 464.58 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels rose 10.65% to Rs 68.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 464.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 442.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales464.58442.77 5 OPM %19.6719.27 -PBDT105.3697.92 8 PBT91.8483.07 11 NP68.2561.68 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 16.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Jackson Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 46.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 22.19% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

Next Story