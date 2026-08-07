Kalyani Steels reported a 10.63% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.24 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 61.68 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 4.92% YoY to Rs 464.58 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 442.80 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 10.54% YoY to Rs 91.83 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 83.07 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose 3.63% YoY to Rs 388.54 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 374.92 crore in Q1 FY26. During the quarter, the cost of raw materials consumed increased 6% YoY to Rs 239.57 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 8.33% YoY to Rs 24.05 crore.

Kalyani Steels, a part of the Kalyani Group, is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products.

The scrip shed 3.63% to Rs 849.20 on the BSE.

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