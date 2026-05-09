Kalyani Steels reported a 10.51% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.77 crore on a 11% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 484.39 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 98.71 crore, down 8.66% from Rs 108.08 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses fell 10.98% year-on-year to Rs 400.53 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 449.94 crore in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 253.39 crore, down 11.41% YoY, while employee benefit expenses decreased 11.48% YoY to Rs 19.73 crore.