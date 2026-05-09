Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Steels Q4 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 72 crore

Kalyani Steels reported a 10.51% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.77 crore on a 11% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 484.39 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 98.71 crore, down 8.66% from Rs 108.08 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses fell 10.98% year-on-year to Rs 400.53 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 449.94 crore in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 253.39 crore, down 11.41% YoY, while employee benefit expenses decreased 11.48% YoY to Rs 19.73 crore.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each, representing 200% for FY26.

The board has also approved the appointment of Bantu Upendra Kumar Patro as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from May 9, 2026.

Kalyani Steels is a part of the Kalyani Group and is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products.

Shares of Kalyani Steels tanked 3.59% to end at Rs 863 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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