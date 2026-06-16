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Kalyani Strategic Systems and Paramount unveils Simha 4x4 at Eurosatory 2026

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Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 7:32 PM IST
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Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), the wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge, and Paramount, today unveiled Simha 4x4 - a next-generation Light Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle - at Eurosatory 2026.

Designed and engineered from inception as a highly adaptable, modular and mission-configurable platform, the Simha 4x4 armoured vehicle addresses one of the most pressing capability requirements facing modern armed forces - the need for a protected, highly mobile, multi-role vehicle able to operate across a broad spectrum of missions ranging from reconnaissance, internal security and border protection to special operations, command-and-control, troop transport and force protection. The Simha 4x4 has been developed in record time, while prioritising rigorous product validation and testing, using advanced digital platforms.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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