Kalyani Strategic Systems signs strategic alliance agreement with Thales for 70-mm rocket systems

During the Belgian state visit to India, Thales and Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), the wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge, signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement to explore collaboration on both the unguided and laser-guided variants of Thales' 70-mm rocket systems, which are already in use by the Indian Armed Forces.

The partnership marks a significant step in strengthening India-Belgium defence cooperation while advancing India's ambition to become a globally competitive defence manufacturing hub. By combining Thales' advanced rocket technologies and global market reach with KSSL's established expertise in defence manufacturing, system integration and industrialisation, the companies will create an indigenous capability to address domestic requirements and support international opportunities. As part of this collaboration, Thales will leverage its long-standing partnership with India and contribute its global expertise in 2.75-inch / 70-mm rockets and launchers developed in Belgium, while KSSL will utilise its local manufacturing and testing facilities to support production and integration of components from Thales' qualified supply chain, ensuring international quality standards.