Kalyani Strategic Systems unveils MArG Series of 4 mounted 155mm artillery systems

At Eurosatory 2026

Kalyani Strategic Systems, the wholly-owned defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge, today introduced its line of Mounted Artillery Guns -the MArG series - on the opening day of Eurosatory 2026. Truck-mounted and built for manoeuvre, the MArG series delivers a highly mobile, rapidly deployable and cost-optimised firepower solution for modern land forces.

The MArG series is a comprehensive family of 4 mounted 155mm artillery systems, engineered to give armed forces a single, common platform across three calibre configurations: ?-? MArG 39 (39 calibre) - Optimised for mobility and tactical flexibility ?-? MArG 45 (45 calibre) - Balanced range and firepower ?-? MArG 52 (52 calibre) - Extended-range, high-performance artillery solution.