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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 73.56% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 31.48% to Rs 5070.88 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 73.56% to Rs 383.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 221.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.48% to Rs 5070.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3856.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5070.883856.72 31 OPM %20.7122.17 -PBDT997.18786.33 27 PBT983.10583.62 68 NP383.68221.06 74

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

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