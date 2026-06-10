Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 2.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 320.08 crore

Net profit of Kamarajar Port rose 2.71% to Rs 147.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 320.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 314.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.51% to Rs 596.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 1239.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1138.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.