Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 158.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.55% to Rs 90.54 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 158.24% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 90.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.90.5482.6527.1921.8921.2413.8813.587.459.403.64

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