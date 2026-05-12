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Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit rises 49.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:34 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.20% to Rs 110.12 crore

Net profit of Kamat Hotels (India) rose 49.14% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 110.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.29% to Rs 42.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 385.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 356.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales110.1292.38 19 385.63356.97 8 OPM %28.9826.87 -25.1129.33 - PBDT30.8221.89 41 82.3882.82 -1 PBT23.2116.54 40 54.2563.02 -14 NP16.3910.99 49 42.7246.58 -8

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

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