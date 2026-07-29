Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 33.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 213.35 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu rose 33.94% to Rs 28.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 213.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 195.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales213.35195.78 9 OPM %9.8910.89 -PBDT38.2729.91 28 PBT36.4428.59 27 NP28.6921.42 34
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