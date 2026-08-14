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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kamdhenu Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kamdhenu Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
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Sales decline 7.86% to Rs 46.29 crore

Net loss of Kamdhenu Ventures reported to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.86% to Rs 46.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.2950.24 -8 OPM %-4.456.61 -PBDT-2.832.64 PL PBT-4.531.26 PL NP-4.410.87 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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