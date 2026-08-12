Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit rises 113.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.36% to Rs 41.74 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram rose 113.24% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 41.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.41.7435.8715.338.207.293.876.282.944.672.19

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