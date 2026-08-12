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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit rises 113.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit rises 113.24% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:20 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.36% to Rs 41.74 crore

Net profit of Kanchi Karpooram rose 113.24% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 41.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41.7435.87 16 OPM %15.338.20 -PBDT7.293.87 88 PBT6.282.94 114 NP4.672.19 113

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

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