Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 14.76 crore

Net profit of Kanco Tea & Industries rose 12.11% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.7613.1227.1027.063.302.912.662.282.502.23

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