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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 14.76 crore

Net profit of Kanco Tea & Industries rose 12.11% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.7613.12 13 OPM %27.1027.06 -PBDT3.302.91 13 PBT2.662.28 17 NP2.502.23 12

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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