Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
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Sales decline 46.74% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net loss of Kandagiri Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.74% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.490.92 -47 1.821.96 -7 OPM %-22.45-1.09 --57.69-14.29 - PBDT-0.590.60 PL -2.83-0.45 -529 PBT-0.750.51 PL -3.25-0.79 -311 NP-0.750.51 PL -3.25-0.79 -311

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

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