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Kanishk Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 114.17 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 114.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.70% to Rs 5.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 406.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 360.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales114.1798.57 16 406.57360.01 13 OPM %4.271.70 -3.392.26 - PBDT1.391.47 -5 9.0315.93 -43 PBT0.530.98 -46 5.8813.96 -58 NP1.25-1.61 LP 5.108.32 -39

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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