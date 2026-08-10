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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 2.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 2.76% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 13.65% to Rs 87.39 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries rose 2.76% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.65% to Rs 87.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales87.39101.21 -14 OPM %4.933.11 -PBDT3.352.54 32 PBT2.312.05 13 NP1.491.45 3

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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