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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 128.61% to Rs 460.37 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 128.61% to Rs 460.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 201.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales460.37201.38 129 OPM %9.789.00 -PBDT44.4411.37 291 PBT35.242.76 1177 NP26.36-7.83 LP

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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