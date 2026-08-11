Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 128.61% to Rs 460.37 croreNet profit of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 128.61% to Rs 460.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 201.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales460.37201.38 129 OPM %9.789.00 -PBDT44.4411.37 291 PBT35.242.76 1177 NP26.36-7.83 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content