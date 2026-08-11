Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 128.61% to Rs 460.37 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 26.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 128.61% to Rs 460.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 201.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.460.37201.389.789.0044.4411.3735.242.7626.36-7.83

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