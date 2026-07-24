Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 115.91 croreNet loss of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 115.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.9199.64 16 OPM %6.513.91 -PBDT5.011.28 291 PBT4.130.24 1621 NP-4.830.15 PL
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