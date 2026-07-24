Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.83 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 115.91 crore

Net loss of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 115.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.9199.64 16 OPM %6.513.91 -PBDT5.011.28 291 PBT4.130.24 1621 NP-4.830.15 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rich Universe Network reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Stock Alert: Infosys, Meesho, Cyient, Suryoday SFB, Indigo

VST Tillers Tractors appoints Subha Kumar as independent director

Spandana Sphoorty clocks PAT of Rs 12 crore in Q1 FY27

Suryoday SFB's PAT rises over twofold to Rs 75 crore in Q1 FY27

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story