Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 12.44% to Rs 75.48 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 75.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.04% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 269.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 298.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales75.4867.13 12 269.78298.37 -10 OPM %5.842.00 -6.236.21 - PBDT1.480.36 311 5.119.21 -45 PBT0.47-0.27 LP 1.065.25 -80 NP0.16-0.27 LP 0.393.56 -89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CLC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 19.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 166.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 55.93% in the March 2026 quarter

AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 69.57% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story