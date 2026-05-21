Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.44% to Rs 75.48 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 75.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.04% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 269.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 298.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.