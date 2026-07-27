Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit rises 94.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 203.61 croreNet profit of Kanpur Plastipack rose 94.05% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 203.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 178.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales203.61178.80 14 OPM %8.417.15 -PBDT18.9912.62 50 PBT16.009.67 65 NP11.746.05 94
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