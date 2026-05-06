Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 3.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 1953.71 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 3.51% to Rs 112.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 1953.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1816.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.43% to Rs 589.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1142.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 8051.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7822.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.