Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 4.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 2373.59 croreNet profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 4.83% to Rs 231.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 220.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 2373.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2162.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2373.592162.03 10 OPM %13.8314.02 -PBDT375.29348.40 8 PBT312.46295.46 6 NP231.58220.91 5
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