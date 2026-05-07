Kansai Nerolac Paints surged 10.62% to Rs 223 after its consolidated net profit jumped 3.51% to Rs 112.27 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 108.46 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 7.54% to Rs 1,953.71 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 1,816.65 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 158.44 crore in Q4 FY26, up 10.39% from Rs 143.52 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 215.1 crore, registering a growth of 21% over the same quarter of the previous year.

For the year, the company reported net revenue of Rs 7,739.2 crore, reflecting a 3.2% growth over the same period of the previous year. EBITDA stood at Rs 986.2 crore, up 1.2% year-on-year, while profit before tax (PBT) before exceptional items declined 0.9% to Rs 898.9 crore over the same period of the previous year.

Pravin Chaudhari, Managing Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints, said, During the quarter, the revival in demand seen in Q3, continued in Decorative. Growth drivers of new products, Construction Chemicals, Wood finishes and Projects continued to do well. The demand in Industrial was robust led by Automotive. KNPL continued to be better than the market, based on various initiatives. Growth in Performance Coatings was also strong based on a strong order pipeline. During the quarter, raw material costs, which were benign in Jan and Feb, rose sharply due to the West Asia crisis along with the depreciation of the rupee. The company has announced price increases to partly offset the impact of inflation. The company has also approached industrial customers with price increases. Going forward, while long-term demand looks intact. While demand momentum continues, how cost drivers pan out will need to be watched in the light of how the current geo-political situation pans out

On its outlook, the company said that the size of the domestic paint industry is estimated at around Rs 77,500 crore as of March 2025. It further noted that strong growth in infrastructure, core sectors, automobiles, and real estate is likely to have a positive impact on overall paint demand for the industry in the long run. The company recommended a dividend of 250% (Rs 2.50 per share) for the financial year ended 31st March 2026, compared with a dividend of 375% (Rs 3.75 per share) paid for the previous year ended 31st March 2025, which included a special dividend of 125% (Rs 1.25 per share).