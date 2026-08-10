Kapil Raj Finance standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Kapil Raj Finance rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.200.10 100 OPM %65.0020.00 -PBDT0.130.02 550 PBT0.130.02 550 NP0.130.02 550
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