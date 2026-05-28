Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 24.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.69% to Rs 216.19 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 24.30% to Rs 7.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.69% to Rs 216.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.68% to Rs 28.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 830.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 689.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.