Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 38.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 221.66 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services rose 38.50% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 221.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 190.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.221.66190.706.564.7910.826.429.725.508.496.13

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