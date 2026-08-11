Kapston Services consolidated net profit rises 38.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 221.66 croreNet profit of Kapston Services rose 38.50% to Rs 8.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 221.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 190.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales221.66190.70 16 OPM %6.564.79 -PBDT10.826.42 69 PBT9.725.50 77 NP8.496.13 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content