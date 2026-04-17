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Karbonsteel Engineering spurts after bagging Rs 101 crore order

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Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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Karbonsteel Engineering surged 15.62% to Rs 158.40 after the company announced receipt of new orders aggregating Rs 101.01 crore from a leading domestic infrastructure and engineering company.

The order involves fabrication and supply of structures for an air-cooled condenser (ACC). The company said the total quantity will be delivered within 10 months from the issuance of the purchase order and drawings.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Karbonsteel Engineering is engaged in the design, fabrication and assembly of heavy and precision steel structures tailored for industrial and infrastructure projects, including steel plants, railway bridges, oil and gas plants, refineries, and chemical plants.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit rose 50.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14.16 crore, while net sales increased 25.1% to Rs 273.05 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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