Karma Energy standalone net profit declines 27.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.58% to Rs 3.20 crore

Net profit of Karma Energy declined 27.87% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.203.0620.31-2.941.010.590.500.090.440.61

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