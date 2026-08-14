Karma Energy standalone net profit declines 27.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.58% to Rs 3.20 croreNet profit of Karma Energy declined 27.87% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.203.06 5 OPM %20.31-2.94 -PBDT1.010.59 71 PBT0.500.09 456 NP0.440.61 -28
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