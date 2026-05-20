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Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 61.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Total Operating Income decline 0.05% to Rs 2257.32 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 61.61% to Rs 408.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 0.05% to Rs 2257.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2258.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.98% to Rs 1310.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1272.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 1.06% to Rs 8917.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9013.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income2257.322258.46 0 8917.839013.60 -1 OPM %68.2361.71 -67.8967.40 - PBDT524.76344.25 52 1658.351641.13 1 PBT524.76344.25 52 1658.351641.13 1 NP408.25252.62 62 1310.751272.84 3

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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