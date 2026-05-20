Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 61.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 0.05% to Rs 2257.32 crore

Net profit of Karnataka Bank rose 61.61% to Rs 408.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 0.05% to Rs 2257.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2258.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.98% to Rs 1310.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1272.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 1.06% to Rs 8917.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9013.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.