Karnataka Bank rose 2.56% to Rs 254.85 after the private sector lender reported strong growth in quarterly profitability, supported by higher net interest income, improving margins and better asset quality.

The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 408.19 crore in Q4 FY26, up 61.74% YoY and 40.37% QoQ.

Total income fell 2.4% YoY to Rs 2,656.18 crore in Q4 FY26 while increasing 5.31% QoQ from Rs 2,522.35 crore.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter stood at Rs 842.95 crore in Q4 FY26, up 7.98% YoY from Rs 780.68 crore in Q4 FY25 and 6.43% QoQ from Rs 792.06 crore in Q3 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.07% in Q4 FY26 from 2.98% in Q4 FY25 and 2.92% in Q3 FY26.

The bank's provisions (other than tax) and contingencies surged 190.67% to Rs 90.34 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 31.08 crore in Q4 FY25. Operating profit stood at Rs 615.04 crore in Q4 FY26, up 64% YoY from Rs 375.02 crore in Q4 FY25 and 36.13% QoQ from Rs 451.80 crore in Q3 FY26. As of 31 March 2026, the banks aggregate business (gross) stood at Rs 1,92,118.67 crore, registering growth of 5.12% YoY and 5.91% QoQ. Aggregate deposits rose 3.79% YoY and 4.48% QoQ to Rs 108,778.75 crore, while gross advances increased 6.9% YoY and 7.84% QoQ to Rs 83,339.92 crore.

CASA deposits grew 9.85% YoY to Rs 36,559.66 crore as of 31 March 2026 from Rs 33,281 crore as of 31 March 2025 and increased 11.36% QoQ from Rs 32,828.70 crore as of 31 December 2025. The CASA ratio stood at 33.61% as of 31 March 2026 compared with 31.75% a year ago and 31.53% in the previous quarter. On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined 3.38% YoY to Rs 2,320.93 crore as of 31 March 2026 from Rs 2,402.08 crore as of 31 March 2025 and fell 9.53% QoQ from Rs 2,565.31 crore as of 31 December 2025. Net NPAs declined 20.04% YoY to Rs 803.22 crore from Rs 1,004.55 crore in Q4 FY25 and fell 19.25% QoQ from Rs 994.70 crore in Q3 FY26

The ratio of gross NPAs declined to 2.78% as of 31 March 2026 from 3.08% as of 31 March 2025 and 3.32% as of 31 December 2025. The ratio of net NPAs fell to 0.98% as of 31 March 2026 from 1.31% as of 31 March 2025 and 1.31% as of 31 December 2025. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved by 212 bps YoY and 264 bps QoQ to 83.54% as of 31 March 2026 from 81.42% a year ago and 80.90% in the previous quarter. Raghavendra S Bhat, managing director & CEO of the Karnataka Bank, said, The bank has achieved an all-time high annual net profit of Rs 1,310.50 crore, reflecting the strength of its resilient business model, focused growth strategy, and continued emphasis on operational efficiency.

The asset quality of the bank has also improved significantly, supported by sound lending practices, effective recovery mechanisms, and sustained monitoring of the loan portfolio. Further, the bank has achieved an all-time high aggregate business turnover of Rs 192,118.67 crore, underlining the strong momentum in both deposits and advances and reaffirming the confidence reposed by customers and stakeholders. The bank said its strategic focus will remain on building a high-quality and diversified credit portfolio, improving operational efficiency through technology and analytics-driven initiatives, enhancing low-cost deposits, and strengthening digital capabilities to deliver a seamless customer experience. The bank also aims to deepen its presence across key markets by leveraging its distribution network and strengthening customer engagement.