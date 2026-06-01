Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karnavati Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Karnavati Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 900.00% to Rs 2.60 crore

Net Loss of Karnavati Finance reported to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 900.00% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 238.22% to Rs 5.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.600.26 900 5.311.57 238 OPM %-159.23-238.46 --35.40-33.76 - PBDT-5.65-0.88 -542 -5.75-1.68 -242 PBT-5.65-0.88 -542 -5.75-1.68 -242 NP-5.79-0.88 -558 -5.90-1.68 -251

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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