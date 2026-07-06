Karnika Industries standalone net profit rises 138.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.57% to Rs 59.78 croreNet profit of Karnika Industries rose 138.64% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.57% to Rs 59.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.7833.29 80 OPM %17.2815.02 -PBDT10.634.56 133 PBT10.394.15 150 NP7.353.08 139
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content