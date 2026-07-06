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Karnika Industries standalone net profit rises 138.64% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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Sales rise 79.57% to Rs 59.78 crore

Net profit of Karnika Industries rose 138.64% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.57% to Rs 59.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.7833.29 80 OPM %17.2815.02 -PBDT10.634.56 133 PBT10.394.15 150 NP7.353.08 139

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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