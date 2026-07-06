Karnika Industries standalone net profit rises 138.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.57% to Rs 59.78 crore

Net profit of Karnika Industries rose 138.64% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.57% to Rs 59.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.59.7833.2917.2815.0210.634.5610.394.157.353.08

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