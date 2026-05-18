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Karnika Industries standalone net profit rises 26.32% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 60.85 crore

Net profit of Karnika Industries rose 26.32% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 60.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.98% to Rs 26.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.98% to Rs 224.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales60.8560.37 1 224.28172.55 30 OPM %9.4213.15 -15.5715.09 - PBDT11.608.70 33 38.2225.30 51 PBT11.208.51 32 36.5924.17 51 NP7.926.27 26 26.6818.03 48

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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