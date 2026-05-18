Karnika Industries standalone net profit rises 26.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 60.85 crore

Net profit of Karnika Industries rose 26.32% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 60.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.98% to Rs 26.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.98% to Rs 224.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.