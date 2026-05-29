In partnership with Visa

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) announced the launch of its premium credit card portfolio on the Visa platform, as part of the Bank's broader strategy to strengthen its affluent banking proposition and deepen engagement with lifestyle-oriented customers.

The portfolio includes four card variants: Aura (Visa Platinum), Samara (Visa Signature), Altura (Visa Infinite) and Eternis (Visa Infinite). Designed to offer curated travel, dining and premium lifestyle benefits to emerging affluent and affluent customers, including salaried professionals, self-employed individuals and business owners. The partnership with Visa reflects KVB's focus on offering a more contemporary and premium customer experience supported by globally accepted payment infrastructure, curated lifestyle privileges and enhanced customer engagement capabilities.