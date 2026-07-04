Karur Vysya Bank reported a 15.94% year-on-year increase in total business to Rs 2,27,265 crore as of 30 June 2026.

Advances grew 17.12% year-on-year to Rs 1,04,678 crore, while total deposits rose 14.94% to Rs 1,22,587 crore as of 30 June 2026.

CASA deposits increased 15.26% year-on-year to Rs 33,777 crore as of 30 June 2026.

Karur Vysya Bank has engaged with leading FinTech companies for expanding our reach and providing innovative financial services.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 41.2% to Rs 724.96 crore on 16.3% rise in total income to Rs 3,519.45 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.