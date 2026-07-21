Karur Vysya Bank soars after Q1 PAT climbs 45% YoY to Rs 756 cr

Karur Vysya Bank surged 10.69% to Rs 333.55 after the private sector lender reported a 44.92% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 755.70 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 521.45 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income increased 15.76% to Rs 3,491.21 crore in Q1 FY27 from the year-ago period, while profit before tax (PBT) rose 46.26% to Rs 1,005.31 crore.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 31.76% to Rs 1,423 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 1,080 crore for corresponding quarter of previous year. Net interest margin (NIM) stands at 4.34% in Q1 FY27 compared to 3.86 % for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The bank's total business rose 15.94% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,27,267 crore as of 30 June 2026. Total deposits increased 14.94% YoY to Rs 1,22,587 crore, while total advances grew 17.13% YoY to Rs 1,04,680 crore during the period under review. On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 0.74% of gross advances as of 30 June 2026, compared with 0.66% a year ago. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) remained unchanged at 0.19% of net advances as on 30th June 2026. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 96.21% as of 30 June 2026, compared with 96.76% in the corresponding period last year.

The bank's capital position remained strong, with the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) under Basel III improving to 18.61% as of 30 June 2026 from 17.36% a year earlier, well above the regulatory requirement of 11.50%. Tier-I capital ratio strengthened to 17.98% as on 30th June 2026 from 15.58% as on 30th June 2025, while risk-weighted assets increased to Rs 80,661 crore from Rs 69,441 crore a year ago. Ramesh Babu B, managing director & CEO, The Karur Vysya Bank said, We successfully front-loaded growth in the first quarter of this financial year, consistent with our approach over recent years. Our sustained and inclusive results across all three key metricsgrowth, profitability, and asset qualitydemonstrate the ongoing strength of our performance since the beginning of the year

The banks total business reached Rs 2,27,267 crore, reflecting our sustained growth momentum in the first quarter, with an overall business increase of 6% (QoQ) and a year-on-year growth of 16%. Our Advances crossed Rs. l Trillion during the current quarter and stood at Rs 1,04,680 crore, representing a growth of 6% (QoQ), while deposits increased to Rs 1,22,587 crore, achieving a (QoQ) growth rate of 6%. Building on its strong performance, the Bank recorded its highest profit of Rs.756 crore. Karur Vysya Bank has engaged with leading FinTech companies for expanding its reach and providing innovative financial services. As of 30th June 2026, the banks distribution network stands at 903 branches and 1 digital banking unit and 2,169 ATMs /cash recyclers as against 888 branches and 2,226 ATMs / cash recyclers as of 30th June 2025.