Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 44.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.72% to Rs 3049.42 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 44.92% to Rs 755.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 521.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 18.72% to Rs 3049.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2568.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income3049.422568.55 19 OPM %71.8267.33 -PBDT1005.31687.36 46 PBT1005.31687.36 46 NP755.70521.45 45
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