Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 29.50% to Rs 0.98 crore

Net Loss of Katare Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.50% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.51% to Rs 2.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.981.39 -29 2.795.12 -46 OPM %-73.47-20.14 --25.45-11.91 - PBDT-0.37-0.40 8 -0.26-0.71 63 PBT-0.69-0.72 4 -1.57-2.02 22 NP-1.28-0.43 -198 -2.16-1.73 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sudal Industries standalone net profit declines 82.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia reports standalone net loss of Rs 130.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mahesh Developers standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 29.54% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story