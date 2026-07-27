Kati patang Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 152.27% to Rs 4.44 croreNet Loss of Kati patang Lifestyle reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 152.27% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.441.76 152 OPM %-32.88-64.20 -PBDT-1.33-1.25 -6 PBT-1.37-1.25 -10 NP-1.36-1.23 -11
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