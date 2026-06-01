Kati patang Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.28% to Rs 2.28 crore

Net Loss of Kati patang Lifestyle reported to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.28% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.86% to Rs 8.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.