Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.81% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 592.31% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.