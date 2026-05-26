Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.81 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 107.11 crore

Net Loss of Kaveri Seed Company reported to Rs 27.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 107.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.16% to Rs 295.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 1394.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1204.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.