Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.81 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kaveri Seed Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.81 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 107.11 crore

Net Loss of Kaveri Seed Company reported to Rs 27.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 107.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.16% to Rs 295.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 281.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 1394.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1204.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales107.1190.25 19 1394.761204.97 16 OPM %-15.15-18.33 -24.1524.15 - PBDT-10.54-3.92 -169 365.79337.05 9 PBT-26.95-19.61 -37 305.79297.22 3 NP-27.81-22.94 -21 295.84281.33 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GTN Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Black Box consolidated net profit rises 7.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Jubilant Ingrevia standalone net profit rises 17.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 138.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story