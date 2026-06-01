Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies consolidated net profit declines 92.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 88.78% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies declined 92.41% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 88.78% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.66% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.82% to Rs 8.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.