Kay Power & Paper consolidated net profit rises 1200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.28% to Rs 5.89 croreNet profit of Kay Power & Paper rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.28% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.897.12 -17 OPM %10.020.84 -PBDT0.590.36 64 PBT0.080.01 700 NP0.130.01 1200
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