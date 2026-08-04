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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaya reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kaya reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.92% to Rs 60.14 crore

Net Loss of Kaya reported to Rs 15.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.92% to Rs 60.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales60.1452.79 14 OPM %6.427.07 -PBDT-4.34-4.15 -5 PBT-15.18-14.07 -8 NP-15.18-14.07 -8

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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