Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 14.99 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries declined 19.84% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.9913.9013.1414.602.082.191.691.901.011.26

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