Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 14.99 croreNet profit of Kaycee Industries declined 19.84% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.9913.90 8 OPM %13.1414.60 -PBDT2.082.19 -5 PBT1.691.90 -11 NP1.011.26 -20
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